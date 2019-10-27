Haven House commemorates Domestic Violence Awareness Month with Laura Kucera's story

In honor or Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Haven House is sharing the story of Laura Kucera, a domestic violence survivor. Below is Kucera’s story as provided by Haven House in Wayne. For more information about Haven House and its services, visit havenhousefsc.com/

On Oct. 1, 1994, a tragedy occurred in Dixon County. Nineteen-year-old Laura Kucera was abducted at gunpoint in Wakefield by an ex-boyfriend, Brian Anderson, 22, of Concord. The two had dated for several months, but when the relationship turned controlling, Laura decided to break it off.

Anderson began stalking and harassing her. She had obtained a protection order against him on Aug. 15, and after a police officer witnessed the two together, a violation of the order, Anderson was given 30 days in jail. Two days after his release, he ran her car off the road, and two days after that the abduction occurred.

After leaving Wakefield heading north, Anderson changed course and began driving through winding country roads for some time, Laura realized she had no idea where she was and most likely no one could hear her scream. After Anderson stopped the truck to convince her to talk with him, she attempted to get back in and drive away. Unfortunately, the keys had not been left in the truck and she was once again trapped. When Anderson stopped a second time near a meadow, about six miles from Macy, Laura made it clear that she did not want to be friends saying that she would, “rather die.”

At that point, Anderson replied, “Then I guess you’d better start running.” She did run and as she ran Anderson shot her twice and she fell. As Anderson drove back toward Wakefield, he learned from the police scanner in his pickup that the Dixon Count Sheriff’s department had begun a manhunt for him. He decided to turn himself in claiming he had dropped Laura off at a restaurant in South Sioux City and did not know her current whereabouts.

Three days later, when Laura was still missing, an all-out search began. After an unsuccessful first day, Anderson decided to confess and get a plea bargain for lesser charges by telling authorities where to find the body. An agreement was made and Anderson led police to the body that very night. After two gunshot wounds and nights out in the October cold, Laura was miraculously found alive! Doug Johnson was the lead investigator of the case for the Nebraska State Patrol. He was among the officers who found Laura alive. Johnson has many memories of this case calling it a “miracle case; so unique in so many ways.”

Leland Miner was and continues to be the County Attorney of Dixon County, where Laura was abducted. He remembers that Brian Anderson was charged in both Dixon County where the abduction occurred and in Thurston County where Laura was shot.

“The odd thing about it was everyone was convinced she was dead and the case was approached from that perspective,” Miner said. He can still remember seeing her legs move in the lights that night she was found and was astounded at her recovery.

She was airlifted to the hospital in Sioux City, Iowa and was released from the hospital on Nov. 19, 1994. On March 3, 1995, she was able to testify about the events that occurred that day back in October. In May of 1995, Brian Anderson was sentenced to no less than 85 years in prison.

“She didn’t bat an eye, and told it like it was,” Johnson, who became friends with Laura throughout this process and remembers her stopping by with friends just to check in with him, said.

Sadly, Laura is no longer with us. About a year after this incident she was killed in a tragic car accident.

This story was picked up by Reader’s Digest and they ran an article titled, “If I Can’t Have You, Nobody Will,” in September of 1995. A full copy of the article can be found on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/havenhousene

Statistics about Domestic Violence

• Domestic violence and dating violence can happen anywhere, even in small “safe” communities.

• The presence of a gun in a domestic violence situation increases the risk of homicide by over 500 percent.

• 1 in 3 high school dating relationships involve some form of abuse.

• It is difficult to gather statistics on the frequency of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, and any type of abuse, but unfortunately, it is much more common than most people realize.

Haven House has been helping survivors of domestic and sexual violence since its inception in 1978. Our mission is to empower, shelter, and advocate for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. We provide confidential crisis intervention, safety planning, information and referrals, emotional support, protective order assistance, legal advocacy, and emergency shelter. Our 24 Hour Crisis Line can be reached at 1-800-440-4633. We also have offices in Wayne at 215 West 2nd St our phone number is 402-375-5433; South Sioux City at 117 East 28th St. our phone number is 402-494-7592 and part time offices in Ponca at the courthouse the 1st and 3rd Monday; Hartington at the courthouse the 1st and 3rd Wednesday. You can reach both of those offices by calling the same number as the crisis line 1-800-440-4633.

You can make a difference: volunteer, make a donation, intern, schedule a presentation, or organize a donation drive. Donations we always accept: paper products, diapers and wipes, fabric sheets, laundry detergent, personal hygiene items and housewares.