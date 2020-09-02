Haven House shares tips for recognizing teen dating violence

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. Being able to tell the difference between healthy, unhealthy, and abusive relationships can be more difficult that you would think. Although there are many signs to pay attention to in a relationship, look for these common warning signs of dating abuse:

•Your child’s partner is extremely jealous or possessive to the point where your child stops spending time with other friends and family

•You notice unexplained marks or bruises

•You notice that your child is depressed or anxious

•Your child’s partner is constantly belittling them or putting them down

•Your child is isolated from family and friends

•Your child’s grades are dropping or they are frequently absent

Staying tuned in to your teens takes patience, love and understanding – plus a little bit of effort.

If you are concerned about any of your teen’s relationships, reach out and get them talking as soon as possible. Our advocates are always here if you or your teen have questions. Give Haven House a call at the 24 Hour Crisis Line: 1-800-440-4633.