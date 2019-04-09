Highway bonds, city budget, trail bid on council agenda

Authorization to issue highway allocation bonds and refinance other bonds, approval of the fiscal year 2019-2020 budget and accepting a bid on the Phase 2 Trail project were on the agenda when the Wayne City Council met in regular session on Sept. 3.

Andy Forney, a Public Finance Banker with DA Davidson, spoke to the council on the process of authorizing the issuance of Highway Allocation Fund Pledge bonds for the Nebraska Street Project. Forney told the council now is a good time to get the paperwork done and take advantage of historically low interest rates. He also recommended the city re-finance bonds the city currently has out on previously completed projects.

Council members unanimously approved the ordinance for this project and waived the three readings of the ordinance.

Several agenda items at the meeting were connected to the city's upcoming budget.

The first of these was a public hearing on the budget, during which no one spoke.

Following the adoption of the budget, a public hearing was held on the city's tax asking and property tax levy.

The resolution involving the property tax request for 2019-2020 was approved. The total levy for the coming year will remain the same. The general levy will go up slightly but the levies in other areas will drop.

Finally, the ordinance was passed and the three readings waived approving the appropriation bill, which gives the city the authority to collect the taxes.

The city's fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30 each year.

A bid of $1,990,000.04 was accepted from T.R. Harris Construction, Inc. for the Phase 2 Trail Project. Funding for the project is in the city's budget, with additional funds coming from the state and a grant from the Natural Resources District.

City Administrator Wes Blecke told the council that the State of Nebraska still has to approve the project and that additional work, such as removing trees, would need to be done before the actual work on the project begins next spring.

Planning for the Phase 2 Trail began in 2003.

In other action, council members approved a bid for $310,000 from Ardent Lighting of Knoxville, Iowa for the Hank Overin Field Lighting Project.

The new lights that will be installed will be more energy efficient and provide better lighting for the field. It is anticipated that the work will begin this fall and be completed by March 1, 2020.

An ordinance dealing with the height of structures near the Wayne Municipal Airport received first reading approval during the meeting. It will provide protection for the airport's north/south runaway and meet Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requirements.

The Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) is currently working to sell the property that was once Pacific Coast Feather Company near the airport and needs to make clear what some of the areas can be used for and the heights of buildings in certain areas.

A change order in regard to the completion dates for the 2018 Pedestrian Curb Ramp Project was approved.

City Administrator Blecke told the council that "overall, the contractors have done a good job."

The substantial completion date was moved to Sept. 27 and the final completion date was extended to Oct. 11.

An application for a liquor license for David Staab with Pizza Hut was approved by the council.

The Wayne City Council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.