Homecoming activities scheduled at Wayne High School

Homecoming activities will take place at Wayne High School Monday, Sept. 2 through Saturday, Sept. 7.

This year's homecoming queen candidates include:

Emily Armstrong, daughter of Heidi and Kevin Armstrong; Hailey Backers, daughter of Rhonda and Jeff Backer; Kayla Fleming, daughter of Angela and Jeffery Fleming; Frankie Clausen, daughter of Tara and Jeramy Klausen and Erin O'Reilly, daughter of Gretchen and Patrick O'Reilly.

King candidates include:

Blake Bartos, son of Jenifer and Jeremy (J. J.) Bartos; Trevor DeBoer, son of Buffany and Mitch DeBoer; Tyrus Eischeid, son of Melissa and Matt Eischeid; Casey Koenig, son of Teri and Kevin Koenig and Noah Lutt, son of Christin and Rod Lutt.

Coronation will take place Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 8 p.m. in the high school Lecture Hall.

Activities scheduled for Homecoming Week include:

Tuesday, Sept. 3 — Girls Golf Triangular; Softball Varsity Triangular at Wayne, 4:30 p.m.; Football Boys Freshmen/Sophomore game 7 p.m., vs. West Point Beemer.

Wednesday, Sept. 4 —Donuts in the commons for the student body, 9:30 a.m.;

Thursday, Sept. 5 — JV Girls Softball action at Wayne, 5 p.m.; Varsity Softball at Wayne, 6:30 p.m., vs. South Sioux City; Varsity Volleyball Invitational at Wisner-Pilger

Friday, Sept. 6 — Girls Golf Invitational at Stanton; Cross Country Invitational for Junior High, JV and Varsity at Boone Central High School; Homecoming Football Game vs. O'Neill, 7 p.m.; Dance Team Performance and Royal Court Introductions at halftime

Saturday, Sept. 7 — Volleyball Invitational at Wisner-Pilger; Homecoming Dance, 8 p.m. at WSC Kanter Student Center.

Homecoming Dress Up Days include the following:

Monday - No school. Hallway decorating at 6 p.m. that night.

Tuesday - Tourist/Hawaiian Day: Flip Flops, sunglasses, Hawaiian shirts and fanny packs

Wednesday - Dress like your favorite teacher/Country Hick day - or a combination of the two.

Throwback Thursday - Dress from any Era 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s etc.

Friday - PJs or Jersey Day.

Hallway competition themes include:

Freshmen on Fire!;

Step right up to the Sophomore Circus!;

Jingling Juniors!; and

Super Mario Seniors!