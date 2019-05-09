Home / News / Homecoming royalty crowned at Wayne High School

Homecoming royalty crowned at Wayne High School

Thu, 09/05/2019 - 8:20am claraosten

Kayla Fleming and Trevor DeBoer were crowned Homecoming queen and king, respectively, for Wayne High School during ceremonies at the school on Sept. 4.

Kayla is the daughter of Jeff and Angela Fleming and Trevor is the son of Mitch and Buffany DeBoer. They were crowned by last year's king, Jess Gibson,  and queen, Hana Nelsen. Serving as crown bearers were Nora Hight and Jack Wieland.

Homecoming activities will continue this week with several sports activities scheduled and will end with the Homecoming dance at Wayne State College's Kanter Center on Saturday, Sept. 7.

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Privacy Policy

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Wayne News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here