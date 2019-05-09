Homecoming royalty crowned at Wayne High School

Kayla Fleming and Trevor DeBoer were crowned Homecoming queen and king, respectively, for Wayne High School during ceremonies at the school on Sept. 4.

Kayla is the daughter of Jeff and Angela Fleming and Trevor is the son of Mitch and Buffany DeBoer. They were crowned by last year's king, Jess Gibson, and queen, Hana Nelsen. Serving as crown bearers were Nora Hight and Jack Wieland.

Homecoming activities will continue this week with several sports activities scheduled and will end with the Homecoming dance at Wayne State College's Kanter Center on Saturday, Sept. 7.