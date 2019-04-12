Insurance rate increase highlights council meeting

The cost of employee health insurance was among the topics discussed during the Tuesday meeting of the Wayne City Council.

Gary Boehle with the Elkhorn Valley Insurance Agency spoke to the council on two options available.

Boehle said the current provider, United Healthcare, would be asking for a 26 percent increase in premiums for the coming policy term. This begins Jan. 1, 2020. He also said that Blue Cross Blue Shield would be able to provide the same coverage for city employees at a 15 percent increase from what the city is currently paying. The difference between the two rates would be approximately $55,000 for the term of the policy.

Boehle said there are not a lot of options for fully insured plans and said the city had previously had coverage with Blue Cross Blue Shield. He said that health insurance costs go through cycles and costs fluctuate regularly.

Council member Chris Woehler said he had looked at insurance coverage offered by other cities similar in size to Wayne and asked whether or not the city could implement some type of wellness plan that would result in a savings of up to five percent on premiums.

Following debate, council members voted to terminate the health insurance plan with United Healthcare and enroll with Blue Cross Blue Shield, effective Jan. 1, 2020.

In other council action, the council approved an application for an addition to the liquor license for El Tequila LLC, doing business as Fiesta Brava. This involves the addition being built to the south of the current location. Conditions were noted for the license, including having a fence around the outside area.

Resolution 2019-70 was passed, approving the wage and salary schedule for the coming year. It includes a two percent cost of living increase and adds several categories, based on recent job creations.

Second reading approval was given to ordinances that amend the city code in regard to moving buildings, specifically mobile homes, and the annexation of real estate and extending the corporate limits in the southeast quadrant into the city. This includes what is known as the Lage property near the city's lagoon.

Approval was given to move forward with a renovation project at the Community Activity Center.

At a previous meeting council members had asked to have the state fire marshal determine whether or not the project would impact the building's sprinkler system. After his approval was granted, the city will work to extend the fitness area of the Activity Center and make changes with the concession area.

Council members agreed to set the date for a retreat. It will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 5 p.m. Council members traditionally have had a retreat sometime in January to allow for more time to discuss items of importance. In recent months, the council has worked to have several mini-retreats, rather than one two-day retreat.

Following executive session, a resolution was passed approving the appointment of Amy K. Miller as City Attorney and the retainer agreement for her employment.

The Wayne City Council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.