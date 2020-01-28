January Student of the Month

Carter Hasemann is a sophomore at Wayne High School. Teachers have nominated Carter for the following reasons: he is always a leader and a great kid in class. He is a kind person who is always willing to help others and is very respectful and does an awesome job volunteering. Carter never wastes time and is always helpful, kind and happy. He is always holding doors for others, saying hello, being friendly and wants to do his best. Carter is a hard worker and a joy to have in class. He was nominated by the WHS faculty and staff. Carter is the son of Scott and Mary Kay Hasemann.

Jace Jorgensen is a sixth grader at Wayne Elementary School. Not only is Jace a hard worker in school, he is a kind young man. He is always nice to his classmates and includes them in activities. He stands up for what is right. He was nominated by Joyce Hoskins. Jace is the son of Jason and Cristy Jorgensen. School involvements include bank teller and Run Club. Outside involvements include baseball, basketball and football.

Riley Belt is a fifth grader at St. Mary's Catholic School. Riley is someone I can count on. He goes out of his way to help the students and teachers at St. Mary's. Riley works diligently on his school work. He excels in math, his favorite subject. I appreciate having Riley in my class. He was nominated by Jilliane Allemann. Riley is the son of Brian and Chanelle Belt. School involvements include singing, serving and reading at Mass. Outside involvements include Taekwondo and football.

Lauren Gonzales is a junior at Allen Consolidated School. Laurel comes to school every day with a positive attitude and a willingness to learn. She is a joy to have in class and always has a smile on her face. She has a bright future ahead of her! She was nominated by Joshua Batenhorst, ag teacher. Lauren is the daughter of Brad and Suzanne Gonzales. School involvements include band, choir and FFA. She is also involved in 4-H.

Levi Heithold is a seventh grader at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Middle School. Levi is a quiet student, yet one who has important information to share. He is a conscientious young man who works diligently to complete his work to the best of his ability every time! Levi is a friend to all - a middle schooler who is kind, compassionate and respectful of everyone. He has a smile to brighten each day! He was nominated by Mrs. Jennifer Van Meter. Levi is the son of Doug and Lora Heithold. Levi enjoys school and particularly English and reading.

Caden Barnes is a second grader at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Elementary School. Caden is an amazing young man! He challenges himself and is one willing to help anyone in class. He is encouraging and accepting of all! His eyes sparkle and he is never in a bad mood. Caden has shown amazing growth because of his hard work and dedication. The world needs more "Cadens!" He was nominated by Mrs. Sue Koch. Caden is the son of Jeremy and Alicia Barnes. Caden especially likes science and reading.

Edward Olander is a senior at Winside High School. Edward is always happy to help teachers and students. He is polite, friendly and sincere. Edward is active in sports and band and demonstrates a strong work ethic in school and in the community. He was nominated by the Winside staff. Edward is the son of Chris and Sara Olander. School involvements include cross country, basketball, track, band and W Club.

Preston Haase is a sixth grader at Winside Elementary School. Preston is a kind and respectful student at Winside Elementary School. He is helpful and courteous of teachers and classmates. Preston demonstrates effort towards being successful in academics, and he enjoys sports. He was nominated by the Winside staff. Preston is the son of Eric and Kayla Haase. School involvements include football, wrestling and baseball.