Johnnie Byrd's bronze brew

Johnnie Byrd Brewing Company recently announced one of its beers earned a third place at the U.S. Beer Open.

According to a press release from the U.S. Beer Open, brewers from around the world submitted over 7,000 beers to be judged in 125 style categories. Among award winners was Johnnie Byrd's Margaery Grapefruit Triple IPA.

Johnnie Byrd Brewing Company proprietor Greg Ptacek said the Margaery, named after Margaery Tyrell, a character from HBO's hit series "Game of Thrones," was developed by his assistant brewer Parker Bolte.

Margaery Grapefruit Triple IPA has a flavor that wowed the brewing professionals who judged the competition.

"Margaery is super hoppy, but it is balanced by a high ABV (alcohol by volume)," Ptacek said. "This lends to a smooth citrus flavor. We add grapefruit zest and juice which gives a slightly sweet after taste."

Ptacek and Bolte said they entered the competition with low expectations, in the hope of gaining some advice from critics.

"We didn't think we'd take home any hardware this time, but wanted feedback from certified judges to help us address any areas we might be lacking in our brewing process," Ptacek said.

Even though they weren't expecting it, they took home a bronze in a difficult category.

"It's a real honor, and definitely not what I expected when I started brewing in my kitchen almost five years ago, I never dreamed I that I'd rank nationally," Bolte said. "I could not be more excited or proud and hopefully she (Margaery) will turn out even better the next time I brew her."

This isn't Johnnie Byrd's first award either. Abe's Honey Porter, one of the brewery's most popular beers placed second in the 2018 National Honey Beer competition in the Porter/Stout category. For a relatively new establishment, Johnnie Byrd is doing well in national competitions.

"It feels awesome (that) we're two for two on competitions we've entered," Ptacek said. "It's nice to know that we can compete with the big dogs."

Though the Margaery Grapefruit Triple IPA isn't on tap currently at Johnnie Byrd Brewing Company, located at 121 North Pearl Street in Wayne, it will be eventually.

"Once we can source some quality grapefruits, we'll have her back on the menu," Ptacek said.