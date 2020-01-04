Laurel gets creative to keep Easter hunt alive

In the era of social distancing some of small communities' most beloved activities have had to stop. Churches, schools and restaurants have all had to close or change the way they do business. Laurel's community Easter Egg Hunt couldn't go on this year, but Laurel's Chamber Board were determined to still have some sort of activity. That determination led to the creation of the Drive-By Easter Scramble.

"With everything that was going on, we made the executive decision to not have the normal Easter Egg Hunt in the park, but focus on maybe trying something different, Rachel Steffen, Laurel Chamber co-chair said. "So we came up with the idea of an Easter Egg Hunt on the windows of businesses where people can drive around and still keep social distancing guidelines."

The Drive-By Easter Scramble will be both a hunt and a word puzzle. Participants will try to unscramble a phrase using letters posted on paper eggs in the windows of Laurel businesses.

"You write down that letter and then you will unscramble a word that those letters will spell," Steffen said. "Then you will email your guess our city economic development office."

Those who have successfully unscrambled the message and emailed their answer to laureled@abbnebraska.com will be entered into a drawing for prizes.

While having to cancel the traditional Easter Egg Hunt was sad for many in Laurel, Steffen said the Chamber Board is happy to turn lemons into lemonade.

"I think it was just a little bit of a downer because it seems like everything is getting canceled, but I also think there's a little excitement to try something different," she said.

Businesses are asked to have their letters up by Friday, April 10, with the Drive-By occurring over Easter weekend, Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12. Answers need to be submitted by 8 a.m. on Monday, April 13 to be eligible for the prize drawing.