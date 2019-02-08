Laurel Vets Club site of open house commemorating WWII-era bomber crash

An open house on August 4, at the Laurel Vets Club will commemorate the 75th anniversary of a dual plane crash that took place near Laurel in 1944.

During World War II, two B-17G bombers out of Sioux City collided mid air while practicing a formation, sending both planes out of control. As a result of the crash, 17 airmen lost their lives.

Family members of some of those involved in the crash will be at the open house on Sunday that runs from 2-4 p.m. Keith Honke, son of one of the airmen, will speak at 3 p.m. All are welcome to stop in at the Laurel Vets Club.