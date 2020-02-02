LENRD board learns about the Northeast Nebraska Growing Together Initiative

In 2018, the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District (LENRD) board of directors approved a motion to fund a portion of the riverfront development project to revitalize downtown Norfolk, paving the way for a brighter future for Northeast Nebraska.

At their January meeting, former state senator Mike Flood, and Norfolk mayor Josh Moenning updated the LENRD board on their $1 million investment to the riverfront project. The two also summarized the goals of the Northeast Nebraska Growing Together initiative, explaining the history and future of population loss in the area and how to change the downward trend. The Aksarben Foundation has organized and funded the initiative.

“It was a big commitment made by the board to join with the city to invest in this recreation project that is leading to new development and growth,” Moenning said.

“It’s important that the city and the NRD are on the same page. We’re all pulling in the same direction,” Flood added.

Moenning said designs will be finalized for Johnson Park improvements, river restoration and other downtown projects in the coming years. Some projects, such as the River Point Square, will begin this year.

“One of the 12 responsibilities of the NRDs is the development of recreational facilities. The LENRD’s investment in the riverfront development project will work towards bringing more people back to the area and will compliment the efforts that will be made through the Growing Together initiative. This is all part of the LENRD’s mission to improve the quality of life for the citizens of Northeast Nebraska,” LENRD general manager Mike Sousek said.

In other business, the board made a motion to direct staff to send non-compliance notification letters to well owners who have not yet submitted groundwater use reports (flow meter readings) for all active high-capacity wells. The deadline to submit the reports to the LENRD is Dec. 1 of each year. The board also elected officers for 2020.

The next LENRD board meeting will be Thursday, February 27th at 7:30 p.m. at Wayne State College. Stay connected with the LENRD by subscribing to their email list on their website.