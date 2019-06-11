Lick or Treat Contest Closes at Midnight Nov. 6

This is your last day to vote on the best costumed pets participating in The Wayne Herald and mywaynenews.com's Lick or Treat contest. We asked for your pets dressed in their best costumes. On Thursday, we'll announce the winner and feature the photos of the top three vote earners in the Nov. 14 Wayne Herald. The pet with the most votes will receive a goody basket. Don't miss your chance to cast your vote. Find the Lick or Treat logo on the sidebar of mywaynenews.com and click to enter our contest page.