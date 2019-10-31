Lick or Treat Photo Contest open on mywaynenews.com
Thu, 10/31/2019 - 11:15am Sarah Lentz
The Wayne Herald/Morning Shopper is hosting a pet costume contest on mywaynenews.com. To participate just upload a photo of your pet in a costume. While you’re on the site, vote for the best dressed pet. The winner will receive a goody basket courtesy The Wayne Herald and the top three pets will have their photos printed in the paper.
Voting and submissions are open until Wednesday, Nov. 6, and you can vote more than once.