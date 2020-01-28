Little Red Hen Theatre announces 2020 season

The Little Red Hen Theatre of Wakefield, is thrilled to announce their 2020 season “Connections & Family.” This season the Little Red Hen Theatre will produce the hilarious “Nana’s Naughty Knickers” by Katherine DiSavino, the fun and juicy Broadway musical “James and the Giant Peach” and a lively presentation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” adapted by Doris Baizley. The theatre will also present the smooth soul and funk of Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal in a live music performance for their annual patron special.

“Nana’s Naughty Knickers” is a slick comedy with crisp and funny dialogue, fast-paced action and a story that will keep the audience in stitches. Bridget and her grandmother are about to become roommates, but it seems her sweet grandma is running an illegal boutique from her apartment, selling handmade naughty knickers to every senior citizen in the five-borough area. Mix in a landlord looking for any excuse to evict Nana from her rent-controlled apartment and a rookie policeman who’s taken with the lovely Bridget, and it's a recipe for an evening of non-stop laughter. A comedic farce fit for the young at heart, “Nana’s Naughty Knickers” will be presented over three performances, March 20 – 22.

The Little Red Hen Theatre will take audiences on a family-friendly adventure with Roald Dahl’s “James and the Giant Peach,” July 16 – 19. The Broadway musical features a hip and diverse score, with words and music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the Tony-Award-Winning team behind the popular “Dear Evan Hansen.”

An imaginative adaptation of the classic Roald Dahl book, the production promises to enchant theatre-goers of all ages. James, an orphan, is rescued from a home by two aunts, who turn out to be abusive, but James escapes and finds his real “family” of unusual creatures who live inside a massive, magical peach – and that’s just the start of the adventure.

The season will come to a spirited end December 4 – 6 with an inventive adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Relive the life and story of Ebenezer Scrooge through visual effects, ghosts, mime and imagination, as told by a rag tag group of traveling players, clowns and musicians. The Christmas Spirits promise to work their magic and warm the heart of Scrooge and audiences alike in this wonderfully effective and highly theatrical production.

The season also includes a special presentation on October 17 of Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal. Night after night at their live shows, Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal leave it all on the table, bringing crowds authentic music.

Formed in 2012, the award-winning five-piece band includes some of the area's most revered and accomplished musicians. The band crosses musical boundaries both in style and era and promises to have the crowd dancing so much they forget even their smallest troubles. Josh Hoyer was featured as a contestant on NBC's "The Voice" in 2017, and the band recently completed a 27-city stint European tour capped with a live album release from their show in Brussels, Belgium. According to reviews, “Soul Colossal delivers a sound so big, so funky, so wring-the-sweat-out-of-you energetic that it reaches through the speakers and shakes you until you start moving to its groove."

In addition to their mainstage productions and patron special the Little Red Hen Theatre is offering educational activities as well. June 15 – 19, the theatre will present their annual Drama Camp for students ages six through 15. The camp focuses on teaching basic drama skills through exercises and activities that culminate in an informal public performance for friends and family. Participating students are grouped by age with a designed curriculum that will feature creative drama through storytelling, readers’ theatre and creating performances through scripted and improvised texts. The theatre will also present two weekends of intensive workshops for students and adults ages 16 and older during their 2020 season. One will have participants creating an original work through devised theater while the other will focus on musical theater/cabaret performance.

While individual tickets are not on sale yet for individual shows, the Little Red Hen Theatre is offering season subscriptions, or patronages, for a limited time. Patrons can purchase one, two or four-ticket packages that guarantee them reserved seats at each production and offering, as well as the opportunity to purchase additional tickets in advance of the general public. According to managing director T. Adam Goos, patronages are the best way to ensure seats and get the inside track on all the happenings at the theatre.

“Patrons are the first to hear about everything we are doing or planning to do at the Little Red Hen. Being a patron is the best way to make sure you get to experience everything we have to offer,” Goos said.

Those interested in becoming a patron of the Little Red Hen theatre should call (402) 287-2818 or visit littleredhentheatre.com.

Goos is looking forward to the 2020 season and is excited for audiences to see what the Little Red Hen has in store for everyone.

“We had such a fantastic year in 2019 and are building upon those successes to make 2020 even better. Whether you come as an audience member or are helping us behind the scenes to make the magic happen – the Little Red Hen theatre is a fantastic place to be,” Goos said.