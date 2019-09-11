Little Red Hen Theatre putting on 'a Wonderful' holiday production

The Little Red Hen Theatre is starting rehearsal for its final production of the 2019 season, “It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.” The cast will be rehearsing over the next several weeks to get ready for the three performances scheduled Dec. 6-8.

The production is a straight forward adaptation of the classic holiday movie featuring Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed, complete with errant angels, a humbug-hearted business man, the unforgettable love of George and Mary, and the lesson of how one man’s life can make a difference for the better of all.

This version of “It's a Wonderful Life” is set on Christmas Eve 1946 and features a group of radio actors retelling the story for a live studio audience. Complete with vintage costumes, live sound effects and music, the show promises transport you back to the golden age of radio.

“It’s such a heartwarming and wonderful show,” managing director T. Adam Goos said, “We get to re-tell this classic story in such a unique and interesting way.”

Goos says that the actors will be doing live Foley work, which is creating sound effects that serve as a sort of soundtrack to the story.

“Because the actors are doing a live radio show, we get to hear all sorts of wonderful things – wind blowing, ice crashing, old cars moving down the street – and we get to see these effects created live by the actors,” Goos said.

The production crew has been busy researching how to best make the sounds and has started to collect all sorts of objects that will be used to create the soundscape for the show.

The story of “It’s A Wonderful Life” follows the idealistic George Bailey, who has so many problems he is thinking about ending it all - and it's Christmas. As the angels discuss George, we see his life in flashback. Just as George is about to jump from a bridge, he ends up meeting his guardian angel, Clarence - who then shows George what his town would have looked like if it hadn't been for all his good deeds over the years.

The production features an ensemble cast that plays multiple roles, portraying over 25 characters from the film. Mike Mogus as George Bailey, Barb Farup as Mary, Carolyn Harder as Clarence, Sharon Boeckenhauer as Joseph, and Elizabeth Carlson, Meg Engel, Jason Jensen, Jackson Pommer, Octavia Pugh, Mike Pommer and Mickey Mogus in numerous roles. The production design and direction are by managing director Goos with assistance from Dawn Reimers and Victoria Nelson. Crew and production members include Rita Gustafson, Kaye Hilsinger, Eunice Johnson, Kathy Muller, and Chris Salmon.

Goos hopes that everyone in the community will come out to be a part of the live studio audience.

“It’s a great way to celebrate the season, warm your heart up with some holiday spirit, and who knows? Maybe you’ll help an angel get their wings.”

Patron reservations began on Oct. 28 for the production, and tickets for the general public went on sale Nov. 11. Reservations can be made in person at the box office, over the phone at (402) 287-2818, or online at littleredhentheatre.com.