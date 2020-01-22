LoveSelfie contest back on mywaynenews.com

The Wayne Herald/Morning Shopper and mywaynenews.com is holding their annual #LoveSelfie contest to celebrate Valentines Day. This year, submissions can be made and voted on on mywaynenews.com.

On the right-hand side of the website's homepage, visitors can find the #LoveSelfie artwork. By clicking on the art or typing mywaynenews.com/love-selfie into a browser, visitors will be directed to the contest page where they can share a snap of themselves with those they love whether that be a significant other, children, grandchildren or beyond. On the same page, visitors can vote for the best #LoveSelfie once a day until noon on Thursday, Feb 6. The selfie with the most votes will receive a gift basket filled with prizes from our #LoveSelfie sponsoring businesses.

"Last year we had a great response with our Facebook contest, but this year running the contest through mywaynews.com will make it easier for our readers to enter their own selfies and make it easier for everyone to vote," managing editor Sarah Lentz said.

Just in time for Valentines Day, the #LoveSelfie winners will be announced on Thursday, Feb. 13.

The contest is now open and The Wayne Herald will be putting prize previews on Facebook throughout the contest. Visit mywaynenews.com/love-selfie for more information.