LoveSelfie winners named

Sat, 02/08/2020 - 12:00am Sarah Lentz

The Wayne Herald and Morning Shopper are proud to announce the winners of the annual #LoveSelfie contest, hosted on mywaynenews.com.

Taylor Kramer and Jason Stech received nearly 150 votes for best #LoveSelfie. Their caption read:

“Jason and I met in the WSC marching band! We’ve been dating since 2018 and will be married in May!”

The couple won a prize package made up of donations from our generous sponsors: Family 1st Dental, Aqua Pop, Carhart Lumber, Wildcat Lanes and IKT.

The contest had 20 participants and photos can still be viewed at mywaynenews.com/love-selfie

