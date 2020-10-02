Home / News / Michael Foods donates to area Food Bank

Michael Foods donates to area Food Bank

Mon, 02/10/2020 - 12:00am Sarah Lentz

Michael Foods of Wakefield recently presented a check for $4,000 to those in charge of distributing food from the Food Bank for the Heartland. The money will be used to purchase protein items, such as canned meat and peanut butter to be included in the monthly distribution. Pictured during the check presentation are (left) members of the Wayne Association of  Congregations and Ministers (WACAM) Deb Hammer, Pastor Jeanne Madsen, Brady Weaver, Operations Manager for Michael Foods - Wakefield, Pastor Nick Baker, vice chair of WACAM and George Burcum, treasurer of WACAM.

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Privacy Policy

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Wayne News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here