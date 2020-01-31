Mitchell finalist for NHSACA award

The National High School Athletic Coaches Association announces the advancement of Dan Mitchell from Yankton High School as a finalist for the 2020 National High School Athletic Coaches Association National Boys’ Assistant Coach of the Year. Eight finalists from across the nation will be honored during The National Coach of the Year Awards Banquet which will take place at the National High School Athletic Coaches Association’s national convention at the Lincoln Station Great Hall in Lincolnon the evening of July 23. The highlight of the banquet will be the naming of the NHSACA national coach of the year in nineteen recognized sports categories.

Mitchell was nominated for this national honor by his state’s high school coaches’ association. This selection was based on longevity, service to high school athletics, honors, championship years, and winning percentage. The nominees and finalists are evaluated by experts in the field of coaching using a sport-specific rubrics to assign points in each category. The National High School Athletic Coaches Association is the oldest coaches association in the nation formed by coaches, for coaches, and has been recognizing national coaches of the year since 1978.

Mitchell is the son of Gene and Joyce Mitchell of Wayne and is a 1980 graduate of Wayne High School and 1984 graduate of Wayne State College. He is an instructor at the Center for Applied Technology at Wayne State College and retired from coaching in 2018.