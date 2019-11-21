Mock Trial team wins regional competition

The Wayne High Mock Trial Red team won the Nebraska Mock Trial Region 6 championship on Nov. 20 Wayne defeated Lutheran High Northeast to qualify for the Nebraska State Mock Trial competition on Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 9 - 10. The Wayne team went 6-0 in regional competition.

"I am so proud of these guys and gal, and all four teams we had this year, on all of their hard work and dedication. They are all so involved in so many things and everything they touch seems to turn to gold. I am so blessed to be able to coach them," said Coach Josh Johnson. "We are also so lucky and blessed to have an unbelieveable attorney coach in Judge Robert Ensz. He has been so important to our success this year.”