According to a release from the Wayne County Clerk, Deb Finn, two more candidates have filed to run for office. Dwaine Spieker filed for Wayne City Council, Ward 3, while Lynn P. Junck filed for a spot on Wayne Community School’s Board of Education. Both are incumbent candidates.

Dean Burbach, incumbent, and B.J. Woehler have both also filed for the Wayne County Commissioner, District 2 seat.