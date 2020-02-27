More file ahead of 2020 Primary Election

According to a release from Wayne County Clerk Deb Finn, Nick Muir has filed for a Ward 4 Wayne City Council seat. Currently, Jon Haase holds that position, and has yet to file as a candidate. Christopher Welch is also running for Ward 4.

The 2020 Primary Election filing deadline for non-incumbent candidates is Monday, March 2 at 5 p.m. Finn said that there are still positions that no one has filed for yet including Wayne City Council’s Ward 2, where Jennifer Sievers is currently serving.

Contested races so far include Wayne County Commissioners Dist. 2 between incumbent Dean Burbach and non-incumbent B.J. Woehler, and Ward 4 Wayne City Council between Welch and Muir.

A list of candidate filings is available on the Wayne County website: www.waynecountyne.org

Contact Deb Finn at (402) 375-2288 for questions.