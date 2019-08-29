Mumps outbreak in Northeast Nebraska

According to a health alert from Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (NDHHS), there has been a significant increase in the number of mumps cases in the state related to two separate ongoing outbreaks.

At least 30 cases have been identified recently, occurring mainly among attendees of a wedding in the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department jurisdiction (Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne counties) and a work place in the Four Corners Health Department jurisdiction (Butler, Polk, York and Seward counties). NDHHS and local health department partners are investigating reported cases and their contacts in Nebraska and urge members of the public to report any suspected cases. This outbreak is ongoing with potential for further spread.

About mumps:

According to the health release, the classic mumps symptom is parotitis (acute onset of unilateral or bilateral tender, self-limited swelling of the parotid or other salivary gland(s)), lasting at least two days, but may persist longer than ten days. Incubation period ranges from 12–25 days, but parotitis typically develops 16 to 18 days after exposure. Other symptoms may include low-grade fever, headache, muscles aches, tiredness or loss of appetite. However, mumps infection may present with nonspecific or primarily respiratory symptoms or may be a subclinical infection. Although rare, aseptic meningitis and encephalitis can occur with a case-fatality rate of one percent. Vaccinated cases are less likely to experience severe symptoms compared to under-vaccinated cases. Mumps infections occur among persons of all ages. Individuals who previously had mumps are considered immune to the virus. However, those who have been vaccinated—though much less likely to contract the virus—can still be infected. Immunocompromised individuals and pregnant woman are at increased risk of complications.

To report a case of the mumps or for questions or concerns, contact the local health department, Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department at (402) 375-2200 or visit dhhs.ne.gov.