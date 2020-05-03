Murphree, Pederson caught in Iowa

According to a press release from the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, fugitives Cody Murphree and Derek Pederson are now in custody after being arrested Thursday (March 5) afternoon in Pottawattamie County, Iowa.

U.S. Marshals and Iowa law enforcement apprehended the pair in the vehicle they stole from Stanton on Tuesday. They are being held on multiple felony charges in Council Bluffs awaiting completion of extradition back to Stanton County. The vehicle Murphree allegedly stole after his escape on March 1 was recovered in Norfolk Thursday morning.