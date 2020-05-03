Home / News / Murphree, Pederson caught in Iowa

Murphree, Pederson caught in Iowa

Thu, 03/05/2020 - 4:13pm Sarah Lentz

According to a press release from the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, fugitives Cody Murphree and Derek Pederson are now in custody after being arrested Thursday (March 5) afternoon in Pottawattamie County, Iowa.

U.S. Marshals and Iowa law enforcement apprehended the pair in the vehicle they stole from Stanton on Tuesday. They are being held on multiple felony charges in Council Bluffs awaiting completion of extradition back to Stanton County. The vehicle Murphree allegedly stole after his escape on March 1 was recovered in Norfolk Thursday morning.

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Privacy Policy

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Wayne News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here