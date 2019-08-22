Nebraska Day includes local food at Wayne Community Schools

Wayne County Farm Bureau, Northeast Nebraska Cattlemen and several local individuals worked together to make Aug. 22 'Nebraska Day' for lunch at Wayne Community Schools.

A locally grown steer was processed into ground beef and 1,000 hamburgers were grilled by several members of the Northeast Nebraska Cattlemen and Wayne County Farm Bureau.

During lunch time, members of the Farm Bureau and Northeast Nebraska Cattlemen visited with students and answered questions about where their food comes from.

The event is designed to celebrate local food and agriculture in Nebraska.

The goal of the groups involved is to have all the beef served at Wayne Community Schools come from local sources.

Fundraising is on-going to help off-set the costs associated with the plan and Wayne Community Schools will pay the going rate for the beef. This would be the amount the school would pay if purchasing the meat from wholesale suppliers.

July Poehlman, Food Services Director for the school, said approximately 500 pounds of ground beef are used each month. This includes that used in tacos, spaghetti, taverns and hamburgers.