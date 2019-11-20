New members to fire department approved

Five new members were added to the Wayne Volunteer Fire Department during Tuesday's meeting of the Wayne City Council.

One of these, Noah Reinke, was accepted as a cadet to the department. Reinke is a student at Wayne High School and told the council his father is on the department and that he "wants to help the community."

Austin Frideres was a cadet with the department before graduating from high school and serving in the military. He has served with the Le Mars, Iowa fire department. He and his family moved back to Wayne approximately a year ago.

The other three new members are all Wayne State College students.

Nicole Swartzendruber is a sophomore from Shickley, Oghenemaro Aghoghoubia is a junior from Nigeria and Mekdelawit Tamirat (Molly) is a junior from Ethopia.

All three women said they have a desire to serve the community.

Fire Chief Phil Monahan told the council that a full set of bunker gear for a firefighter is approximatley $2,300, not including hat and boots. He was able to get gear from the company that supplies the equipment that did not fit members of another department. This will result in a substantial savings to the department.

Monahan also explained the process the department goes through while new members are in a probationary period and what department expectations are for these new members.

Council members spent a considerable amount of time debating the fate of a parcel of city-owned land at the corner of 10th and Main Streets.

At the council's last meeting the first steps were taken to sell the land to Ed and Lee Brogie. However, it was determined that not enough votes were cast in favor of the sale and council needed to rescind that action.

The parcel in question is relatively small and due to set back requirements, nothing can be built on it, unless it were connected to adjoining properties.

During Tuesday's meeting Steve Elliott, representing Wayne State College, spoke to the council on the college's interest in the property.

"The college wants to preserve the green space and sight line for this area. The college is not interested in developing or building on this property at this time," Elliott said.

The college had submitted a bid for $1,500.00 for the property prior to the previous meeting. The Brogies had submitted a bid of $501.00 for the property. Council members had accepted the bid from the Brogies, noting the Brogies would pay property tax on the property, while the college would not.

Council member Matt Eischeid suggested not selling the property to anyone at this time, "because we don't know what the future holds for this area. I don't like the idea of taking a lower bid and feel this would be different if we were talking about a larger piece of property."

Following discussion, which included the fact that a sewer line for the adjacent property, which is owned by the Brogies, is on the property, a vote to sell the property to the Brogies failed on a 3-5 vote. Council members Chris Woehler, Jennifer Sievers and Jon Haase voted for the sale, while council members Jill Brodersen, Matt Eischeid, Jason Karsky, Terri Buck and Dwaine Spieker voted against.

In other action, the council, tabled taking action on a request to move forward with renovation of the concession area in the Community Activity Center (CAC).

Amber Schwarte, Recreation Coordinator at the CAC, explained to the council what the plan was and how it would benefit both those using the CAC and the employees.

Council members questioned whether any renovation could be done without a plan and inspection by the state fire marshal to determine if the project would affect the building's fire sprinkler system.

The project will be brought back to council after the state fire marshal determines what can be done and how to best proceed with the renovation.

First reading approval was given to an ordinance that will allow for the annexation of real estate into the corporate limits of the city.

The Wayne City Council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.