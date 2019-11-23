November Students of the Month

Wayne State College and The Wayne Herald are featuring students of the month each month. Look for students you may know and congratulate them on a job well done!

Braden Wheat is a seventh grader at Wayne Jr. High School. Braden has achieved an outstanding grade in Civics through his hard work and contagious positive attitude. He is always highly motivated, answering questions and his actions and effort enhance classroom learning. He is a high achiever who helps lead the class in the right direction. Keep it up Braden! He was nominated by Matt Schaub. Braden is the son of Amanda Kurpgeweit.

Nora Hight is a first grader at Wayne Elementary School. Nora is very responsible, always kind and helpful to others. Nora is always excited to learn and has a smile on her face every day. She is a great classmate and student. What I love about Nora is that she is always kind to others no matter what. She was nominated by Mrs. Maas. Nora is the daughter of Tucker and Micaela Hight.

Gracie Thompson is a second grader at St. Mary's Catholic School. Gracie is a very caring student. She gets along with everyone. She wants to learn about everything. She especially is eager to learn about God and his love. She is always asking if you need a hug. She was nominated by Mrs. Mary Brady. Gracie is the daughter of Ashley Vargas and Mark Thompson.

Wyatt Verzani is a junior at Allen High School. Wyatt did a great job mentoring one of our elementary students this week! He is so patient and kind while teaching him how to play chess. He's giving up his own free time to do this. He was nominated by Becky Stapleton and Lana Oswald. Wyatt is the son of Lindsay Tramp and John Verzani.

Alexandria Sprecht is a junior at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge High School. Alex is one of the kindest students! She is always willing to help out no matter what. Alex has gone out of her way to acknowledge new students and make positive connections with them. Alex always works hard in class and is genuinely respectful. I appreciate her sunny smiles. She was nominated by Marta Victor, Spanish instructor. Alexandria is the daughter of Jennifer Pitchford.

Madyson Campbell is a fourth grader at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Elementary School. Madyson displays qualities of generosity, empathy and compassion on a daily basis! She approaches peers with a positive attitude and a smile on her face. Madyson is one of the first to offer help, encourages others to do their best. She is our class cheerleader! She was nominated by Mrs. Gould, 4th grade teacher. Madyson is the daughter of Melissa and Jody Campbell.

Jayden Fuchs is a junior at Winside High School. Jayden is a positive leader at Winside High School as she strives to be successful in all she does. In combination with academic accomplishments, Jayden excels in choir. Her vocal achievements include numerous honor choirs, All State Choir, and she will sing the National Anthem during State Wrestling this year! She was nominated by the Winside staff. Jayden is the daughter of Jim and Brandi Fuchs.

Sloane Klabenes is a first grader at Winside Elementary School. Sloane consistently exhibits qualities of a positive leader at Winside Elementary School. She is caring, compassionate, reliable and an outstanding role model. Sloane is helpful to students, teachers, and substitute teachers. She always puts forth her best effort. She was nominated by the Winside staff. Sloane is the daughter of Adam and Paige Klabenes.