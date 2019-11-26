NSP Urges Preparedness for Strong Winter Storms

The Nebraska State Patrol is urging motorists to be prepared for a winter storm that is projected to affect most of the state over the next two days.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Nebraska counties throughout western, central, and northern Nebraska, which will take affect at 9:00 p.m. Monday. Heavy snow and strong winds are expected to create hazardous travel conditions for significant portions of Interstate 80 and many other Nebraska roadways.

“Thanksgiving week is a major travel period and this strong winter storm has the potential to make travel difficult,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Drivers should plan ahead and adjust plans accordingly to make sure they reach their destinations safely.”

Motorists are encouraged to stay up to date on conditions and plan ahead as travel may become difficult or impossible in some areas. Nebraska 511 is the best resource to monitor road conditions and closures. Motorists can also view real time conditions with the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Plow Tracker system. NSP will provide updates on social media as well.

Troopers will be on the road to assist motorists who need help. Anyone in need of assistance can call *55 from a cell phone or 800-525-5555 to reach the NSP Highway Helpline. NSP also issues the following reminders for motorists traveling in extreme weather conditions:

•Always wear your seat belt and never drive faster than conditions allow.

•Blowing and drifting snow can reduce visibility. Travel only when necessary.

•If you must travel, use well-traveled routes and give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination. Tell others your destination, your route, and when you will arrive.

•If you become stranded while traveling, stay in your vehicle until help arrives. Have a red flag or bandana to signal for help. Freezing temperatures can be life threatening.

•If your vehicle becomes stuck, run your motor sparingly and keep a window cracked to prevent buildup of carbon monoxide.

•Maintain a winter weather survival kit in your vehicle.