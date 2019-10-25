October students of the month

Wayne State College and The Wayne Herald are featuring students of the month each month. Look for students you may know and congratulate them on a job well done!

Erin O'Reilly is a senior at Wayne Jr/Sr High School. She is very involved and an active member in many clubs and organizations. She is an outstanding student, is always prepared and willing to help others. Teachers describe her as: studious, motivated, responsible, focused and conscientious. Erin is a friendly person and someone who tries her best and wants to be successful. She is a good role model for younger students. She was nominated by the Wayne High faculty. Erin is the daughter of Patrick and Gretchen O’Reilly.

Brennan Brunken is a fourth grader at Wayne Elementary School. He is such a positive, encouraging student. He works very hard, and encourages others to do the same! He's kind and polite to everyone he meets! Brennan is the son of Shawna and Jaimie Brunken.

Trent Hays is a fourth grader at St. Mary's Catholic School. Trent is a shining example of the foundations of St. Mary’s. His faith is evident for all to see. Trent works hard in all his classes. Joy is shown in his smile every day. He was nominated by Sara Westerhold. Trent is the son of Bryan and Karissa Hays.

Makayla Forsberg is a senior at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge High School. She is genuinely kind and considerate of others. She has a strong work ethic as evidenced by her athletic prowess and enrollment in six dual credit hour coursework. Makayla is an outstanding role model for all students! She was nominated by Mr. Alan Gottula. Makayla is the daughter of Mike and Kim Forsberg.

Maisie Hansen is a first grader at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Elmentary School. She is a great friend to others and is a big helper for her teachers. She works hard in school to show responsibility and respectfulness. She always puts forth her best effort with all her work. She was nominated by Ms. Tayler Hall. Maisie is the daughter of Jeff and Robyn Hansen.

Toby Heinemann is a junior at Winside High School. He is a kind student who puts forth full effort in all he does. He is very serious about academics and demonstrates his full potential in extracurricular activities, including cross country. Toby is a positive leader at Winside High School. He was nominated by the Winside staff. Toby is the son of Doug and Bobbi Heinemann.

Shyanna Ritchison is a fourth grader at Winside Elementary School. She is a very positive and enthusiastic learner. She is polite, respectful and eager to participate in classroom activiites. Winside Staff appreciate the positive impact Shyanna has on students and staff. She was nominiated by the Winside staff. Shyanna is the daughter of Tabitha Ritchison.