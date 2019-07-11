Photos from Wayne 7-12 Fall Instrumental Music Concert

On Nov. 4, the public crowded into the Wayne Jr./Sr. High gym for the 7-12 Fall Instrumental Music Concert. The Jr. High band was first to perform, playing five selections. The High School band played music from their marching season, selected songs from the Broadway hit "Phantom of the Opera." At the end of the concert the Jr. re-took the stage and both bands performed the school fight song, "Three Cheers."