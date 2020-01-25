Photos from Wayne Junior High Winter Concert

Wayne Junior High's Band and Choir students put on a wonderful performance on Jan. 23. The band played three selections, one from a Nebraska composer. The Choir then performed four tunes, the last of which was accompanied by percussion from Jacob Barner, Sam Junck, Yama Kantai and Mason Ley and descant performance by Norah Armstrong and Ceilus Ibarra. Other photos can be found in the Jan. 30 edition of The Wayne Herald.