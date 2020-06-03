Home / News / Photos from WSC’s An Evening of Choirs
photos by Sarah Lentz

Photos from WSC’s An Evening of Choirs

Fri, 03/06/2020 - 12:00am Sarah Lentz

Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne played host to Wayne State College's An Evening of Choirs on March 2. WSC's Chamber Choir, Women's Choir and Concert Choir performed a number of selections, including the song "The Light of Unity." The song’s title is the theme of an upcoming performance at First Plymouth Church in Lincoln featuring the Abendmusik Chorus and Orchestra of Lincoln and choirs from Doane University, Nebraska Wesleyan University, University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Wayne State College. The Light of Unity concert is offered in loving memory of Dr. Cornell Runestad, former Wayne State College choir director.

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Privacy Policy

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Wayne News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here