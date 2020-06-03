Photos from WSC’s An Evening of Choirs

Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne played host to Wayne State College's An Evening of Choirs on March 2. WSC's Chamber Choir, Women's Choir and Concert Choir performed a number of selections, including the song "The Light of Unity." The song’s title is the theme of an upcoming performance at First Plymouth Church in Lincoln featuring the Abendmusik Chorus and Orchestra of Lincoln and choirs from Doane University, Nebraska Wesleyan University, University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Wayne State College. The Light of Unity concert is offered in loving memory of Dr. Cornell Runestad, former Wayne State College choir director.