Planning for the Future Educational Seminar scheduled for Thursday

Community members are invited to a Planning for the Future Educational Seminar at the Wayne Senior Center on Thursday, Jan. 30 from 4-5 p.m. Refreshments will be served during a panel discussion with experts on Home Health Care, Senior Living Options, Long Term Care Insurance, and resources available through the Northeast Nebraska Area Agency on Aging. Attendees will receive information and tips on Planning for the Future, and what services are available in northeast Nebraska. This event is tailored for seniors and their children.

For more information contact Kyla Miller at (402) 375-1500.