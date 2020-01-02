PMC announces Senior Life Solutions partnership

Providence Medical Center is pleased to announce a partnership with Senior Life Solutions. Senior Life Solutions will be located in Providence Medical Center located at 1200 Providence Road in Wayne.

Providence Medical Center’s Senior Life Solutions is an intensive outpatient group therapy program designed to meet the unique needs of older adults typically ages 65 and over struggling with symptoms of depression and anxiety, stress from age-related health concerns, or difficult life transitions such as the loss of a loved one. Individuals may benefit from the Senior Life Solutions program if they are experiencing any of the following common indicators or triggers of depression and anxiety:

•Recently experienced a traumatic event

•Lost a spouse or close family member

•Loss of interest in previously enjoyed activities

•Changes in appetite

•Difficulty sleeping

•Loss of energy

•Feelings of sadness or grief lasting more than two weeks

•Feelings of worthlessness or hopelessness

Following an individual assessment, patients meet up to three times per week in a supportive, encouraging group setting. The program staff includes a board-certified psychiatrist, licensed social workers, a registered nurse, and other healthcare professionals dedicated to the emotional well-being of the seniors in our community.

“Partnering with Senior Life Solutions helps us fill an important healthcare gap in our community. I am excited about the future of this program and confident it will bring great value to the seniors in our area,” said Jim Frank CEO Providence Medical Center

Referrals to the program can be made by anyone, including a patient’s physician, family member, the patient themselves, or another healthcare professional.

For more information, call the Providence Medical Center’s Senior Life Solutions program at (402) 375-7958.