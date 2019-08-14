Power outage affects portion of Wayne

The failure of a high voltage cable on Aug. 13 resulted in residents in the Vintage Hill subdivision of Wayne being without power for approximately an hour.

According to Electric Distribution Superintendent Tim Sutton, power went out at approximately 2:25 a.m. Electric distribution employees worked to re-route the circuit and re-energize to those in the northeast portion of Wayne that were affected. Power was restored to the area by 3:10 a.m.

The electric crews are continuing to work on repairing the line and will replace the cable in the near future.