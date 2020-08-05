Primary elections held Tuesday, May 12

Primary elections will be on Tuesday, May 12. In Wayne County, rural residents were automatically sent mail-in ballots while those with town address could register to receive mail-in ballots, a practice that was encouraged in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. In Wayne, the polling places have been condensed so that all in-person voters will need to report to the District 1 County Shop building at 515 Thorman Street. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sample ballots can be found in section B of this week's edition of the Wayne Herald. Wayne County voters will be asked to decide a handful of contested races during this election. In Ward 3, there's a republican run-off between incumbent Dean Burbach and B.J. Woehler for the County Commissioners seat. Republicans will also decide between Ben Sasse and Matt Innis for Nebraska's U.S. Senate seat and between incumbent Adrian Smith and Justin Moran, Arron Kowalski, Larry Lee Scott Bolinger and William Elfgren for the Congressional District 3 spot.

Democrats will be selecting a Senate candidate from a pool made up of Andy Stock, Dennis Frank Macek, Chris Janicek, Larry Marvin, Angie Philips, Alisha Shelton and Daniel W. Wik.

Libertarian presidential candidates include Max Abramson, Dan Behrman, Lincoln Chafee, Jacob Hornberger, Jo Jorgensen and Adam Kokesh.

Patti Gubbels and Mike Goos are both running for a position on the Nebraska State Board of Education.

State Race

In District 17, a non-partisan race is held between incumbent Joni Albrecht and former Wayne mayor, Sheryl Lindau. In the interest of fairness, The Wayne Herald reached out to both Albrecht and Lindau, asking both the same question - why they decided to run to represent District 17 in the Unicameral.

Sheryl Lindau

"I am running for the legislature to make a positive difference in the lives of northeast Nebraskans. I want to ensure our public schools have the funding they need to prepare our children for the future and find a property tax relief proposal that is equitable for all taxpayers. I will prioritize rural economic development to benefit family farm operations, small business, and Main Street to create higher wage jobs so our young people can stay in the area. I will rely on my 18 years of experience in municipal government to get things done.”

Sen. Joni Albrecht

Sen. Joni Albrecht lists property tax relief, access to high speed, broadband internet for rural Nebraskans and pro-life legislation as priorities for her time representing District 17.

“I am still working on Broadband internet for District 17 as to ensuring the quality education of our children and I stand to support the teachers as we defend them in the classroom setting when they are dealing with classroom violence,” Albrecht said.

She has chaired the Business and Labor committee and served on the Natural Resources, State-Tribal Relations and Telecommunications and Agriculture committees in her first term in office. Albrecht hopes to offer voters a clear choice during the May 12 primary elections.

“Four years ago, I went to fight for you in Lincoln, to reduce the burden of property taxes, defend innocent life, and protect our freedoms and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished, but there’s more work to be done,” Albrecht said.