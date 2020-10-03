Home / News / Prom royalty announced at Wayne High

Wayne High School juniors and seniors will converge on Wayne State College for this year's prom, which will take place on Saturday, March 21.

This year's prom theme is "A Starry Night." The Grand March begins at 6 p.m. in Ramsey Theatre. It will be followed by dinner at 7 p.m. (chicken alfredo or pit ham and cheesy potatoes). The dance runs from 8 p.m. to midnight. 

Sophomore servers are Sydney Redden, Kendall Dorey, Reagan Backer, Hope O'Reilly, Mikaela McManigal, James Dorcey, Mason Frevert, Brandon Bartos, Tanner Walling and Tyler Reinhardt.

Queen canidates include:

Harlee Allen, the daughter of Rob and Deb Allen;

Hailey Backer, the daughter of Jeff and Rhonda Backer;

Kelsey Heggemeyer, the daughter of Lowell and Terri Heggemeyer;

Frankie Klausen, the daughter of Jeramy and Tara Klausen; and

Erin O'Reilly, the daughter of Pat and Gretchen O'Reilly.

King candidates include:

Colin Cary, the son of Stan Cary and Jennifer Brown;

Tyrus Eischeid, the son of Matthew and Melissa Eischeid;

Casey Koenig, the son of Kevin and Terri Koenig;

Joshua Lutt, the son of Steve and Jodi Lutt; and

Noah Lutt, the son of Rod and Christen Lutt.

This year's prom invitation was designed by senior Hailey Backer.

