Property insurance, school website discussed

A presentation on the district's property and casualty insurance and a look at what the district's new website will look like highlighted Monday's meeting of the Wayne Community Schools' Board of Education meeting.

Cap Peterson with Northeast Nebraska Insurance, walked the board and staff through the coverage the district has in regard to the buildings, vehicles, liability and workers' compensation. The policy for this coverage needs to be renewed in December.

Peterson said the district currently has $38 million worth of buildings and property and is insuring 20 automobiles. He also explained what the district's liability coverage entails and praised the district for the work it has done in keeping the workers' compensation modular lower than the state average.

The total cost of the coverage is $98,947 for the policy that runs for one year, starting in December.

Board member Lynn Junck asked if the district could look at a policy that would have a different deductible. Peterson said the board could approve the current policy and make changes in the future. He will present other options at the next meeting.

Board members also listened to information from Diana Davis on the school's new website, which is scheduled to be put into effect this week.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Lenihan told the board that the district had been in a partnership with the city of Wayne, Wayne County and Wayne Area Economic Development for the school's website. Upgrades to this system were expensive and not necessarily designed for a school district.

The new system will allow for twitter and facebook feeds and will be linked to the websites for the city, county, Wayne Area Economic Development and Wayne State College.

Additionally, the new website will be able to be updated by staff in all the buildings and will be much more mobile friendly.

Board members were updated on the status of installing lighting at the Kern Track.

Several years ago, the Wayne Community Schools Foundation began the process of fundraising for the cost of the project. The Foundation has raised approximately $220,000 of the $250,000 cost of the project.

Superintendent Lenihan and Foundation Director Brandon Foote showed pictures of the proposed lights and noted that with lighting, the track will be able to be better utilized by groups such as the junior high football program and the Wayne High Marching Band. In addition, the community will be able to operate the lights and use the track for walking. The lighting will not impact those who live in the neighborhood as they will be pointed downward.

The Foundation will continue to move forward on the project, as the quote for $250,000 can only be guaranteed through the end of the year. Fundraising will continue and includes the upcoming annual appeal.

After the projected is completed, the Foundation will donate the lights to the school

The Wayne Community Schools Board of Education will next meet in regular session on Monday, Dec. 9 at 5 p.m. in the junior-senior high school conference room.