Providence Medical Center announces new COVID-19 precautions

According to a press release, Providence Medical Center is actively monitoring, preparing and working to prevent and control the spread of influenza and COVID-19 in the region. For the latest on Coronavirus (COVID-19), PMC recommend using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website as your source of information.

Visitor Policy:

Providence Medical Center is asking all visitors to self-screen prior to entering their facilities due to the COVID-19 outbreak. If visitors have any of the following symptoms, PMC asks them to refrain from visiting the hospital. Patients with these symptoms are asked to alert the hospital of symptoms immediately upon your arrival.

• Cough

• Fever of 100 degrees or higher

• Sore throat

• Headache

• Body aches

• Sneezing

• Watery eyes or nose

PMC asks the public to limit any unnecessary visits to the hospital in an effort to protect patients and staff from avoidable illness.

Patient Policy:

As a safety precaution, patients with scheduled appointments in the next two weeks who have traveled outside of the United States in the last 14 days or have been in contact with anyone who has traveled outside of the United States and are showing signs of illness (including, but not limited to, a fever or ongoing cough) are asked to call their physician/provider prior to arriving at their appointment. If the patient keeps their appointment with their physician’s approval, PMC asks patients to inform the receptionist of your symptoms upon arrival.

Be aware that these policies may change suddenly as the situation evolves.

PMC’s existing policy asks visitors and patients entering the building who have any of the symptoms described above wear a mask and report those symptoms and international travel to the receptionist. Flyers will be posted at entrances with those instructions.

General Precautions to Prevent the Spread of Respiratory Illnesses:

Everyday preventive actions are always recommended to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses.

• Avoid close contact with those who are ill.

• When ill, limit contact with others as much as possible.

• Stay home if you are ill.

• Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap is not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub with at least 60 percent alcohol.