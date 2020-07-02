Public encouraged to cheer on Wayne bowlers at state competition

The Wayne Bowling Team will be at Kings Lanes in Norfolk on Sunday, Feb. 16, hoping to bring home state championships in all divisions.

All matches will begin at 9:30 a.m. The Wayne junior varsity boys will start competition against Boone Central. The varsity boys begin competition against Hartington, the Wayne junior varsity girls begin competition against Boone Central and the varsity girls also begin competition against Boone Central.

Other teams involved in the competition include Plainview, Wisner-Pilger, Norfolk Catholic and Newman Grove.

Coaches for both the boys' and girls' team invite the public to come watch the event.

"It's free to come watch and cheer these bowlers on," they said.

The format for the state tournament will be 14 Baker games for each group of teams, depending on seeding. There will be two separate rounds of Round Robin competition.

After the first seven head-to-head matches teams will be re-seeded for the final seven matches. After the second seven head-to-head matches, total pinfall will determine seeding for the stepladder bracket.

The stepladder bracket format will be best three out of five Baker games, single elimination. Alternate lanes after each game, the highest seed gets choice of starting at the beginning of each stepladder game.

During the championship game, alternate frame format will be used. This means the first bowler completes frame 1 before the other team bowls their first frame. This is done until all 10 frames are bowled. The highest seed gets his or her choice of starting first and finishing first or starting second and finishing last.