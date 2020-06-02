Public hearing held for One and Six Year Plan during commissioners meeting

The Wayne County Commissioners held a public hearing for the One and Six Year Plan for county roads during their regular meeting on Feb. 4. Also discussed were wind projects and the 2020 Census.

Wayne county highway superintendant Mark Casey went over the One and Six Year Plan for county roads with the commissioners. Casey said there were 19 projects on the One Year plan and 31 projects on the Six Year. Last year, six projects were completed from the previous year's One and Six Year Plan. This year's One Year Plan features several projects that should be easy to complete within a year, some of which already have bids. No one spoke at the public meeting and the One and Six Year Plan was approved unanimously.

To see full coverage of the Feb. 4 Wayne County Commissioners meeting pick up the Feb. 6 edition of The Wayne Herald.