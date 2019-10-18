Public invited to grand opening of State Nebraska Bank & Trust's new Blue Devil branch at Wayne Elementary School

State Nebraska Bank & Trust and Wayne Elementary School have joined efforts to offer a unique in-school savings program for students called the SNB Blue Devil Branch. With parental permission, students in kindergarten through sixth grade will now be able to open a savings account at school.

Starting Oct. 24, the SNB Blue Devil Branch will be open on Thursday mornings, 7:30-8:20 a.m., in the school cafeteria to accept student deposits. The emphasis is on regular savings, not big balances.

The new branch will be staffed by fifth and sixth grade student tellers under supervision by bank employees and Andi Diediker, fifth grade math teacher and the program’s school contact. The branch will be closed over the summer months and reopen each school year.

The community is invited to attend a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony for the new branch on Thursday, Oct. 24, 7:30 a.m. at Wayne Elementary School, located at 312 Douglas Street.

For a full story about the SNB Blue Devil Branch check Oct. 24's editon of the Wayne Herald.