ReDressed Formals offers dream dresses at dream prices

Whether they care to admit it or not, prom is one of the biggest days in a high school girl's life. That big day tends to come with a big price tag. Hair, makeup and accessories can make a huge dent in the pocketbook before girls or their families even get to what's typically the biggest expense - the dress.

ReDressed Formals in Wakefield is helping make prom, and other formal events, more affordable than ever. ReDressed allows customers to rent dresses for special occasions, at a small fraction of the cost the garments are worth. The idea came to owner and operator Barb Farup after a situation women know all too well. Her daughter was getting ready for prom and had a hard time finding the perfect dress. The search went on so long that Farup said her daughter was tempted to give up and skip the occasion. When they finally found the dress, it was costly.

“The following year, we tried to sell the dress and we were embarrassed to say how much we paid for it, so I wasn't going to post how much it was,” Farup said. “One of our friends messaged me and said they were interested in buying it, and I was embarrassed to even tell them how much we wanted for it, and we got the idea to just let her borrow it. And all of a sudden I thought, ‘that's kind of an interesting idea’.”

That epiphany led Farup on a journey from full-time teaching and somehow finding time to collect, clean and organize dresses for a few girls to rent, to opening ReDressed Formals in downtown Wakefield.

"I would say probably my first 100 dresses were all donations. It just was a mission for me. Not a money maker at all, just a mission," Farup said.

Farup started donating profits from ReDressed to charities and while still donating a large chunk of profit, began buying dresses to fill voids donations may have left.

"I got lots of donations of like (size) 4 to 10, but I didn't have very many 0s and I didn't have very many through size maybe 20 so I started using my profits to purchase dresses in those sizes to kind of try to balance it out," Farup said.

In the beginning, Farup, who then lived in Lincoln converted her basement into a boutique and was surprised to see high schoolers weren't the only ones coming to shop.

"I originally thought it was going to be all high school girls, but I had a lot of adults coming in wanting dresses for military balls, auctions, galas, cruises, maybe a special wedding," she said.

Last year Farup said she had a banner year, and then her husband, Matt Farup accepted the high school principal job in Wakefield. After having a pop-up showing at Little Red Hen Theatre, Farup said the moms of Wakefield encouraged her to open up shop.

Currently, ReDressed Formals has over 500 dresses, many of which were purchased from suppliers. The shop is open on Mondays and Tuesdays from 2-6 p.m., but private appointments are also available.

"It can be very intimidating to go into these like crowded shops and try on dresses with all these other girls, which is why I do I have walk in days, but then I'm also open by appointment," Farup said. "I have a very sensitive heart towards women and girls who are self conscious about their bodies, maybe suffer from anxiety, and I want them to feel beautiful and have a great experience too."

Shoppers can purchase dresses from ReDressed, but for the price to purchase is three times the rental price. Farup said that's because after three wears, she opts to retire dresses anyway as her goal for ReDressed Formals is to provide dress shop, not thrift shop quality. While she does still take donations, nothing older than five years is accepted to ensure the dresses available are fashionable enough for anyone to be the belle of the ball in.

"I want these girls to feel beautiful and be able to wear these dress," she said.

The shop is located at 321 Main Street in Wakefield and Farup can be reached at (402) 613-2235 for appointments.