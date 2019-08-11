Refinanced bond saves county money, projects discussed at commissioners meeting

With winter around the corner, the Wayne County Commissioners discussed bids for two box culvert projects and heard updates on several county projects at the first of their two November meetings on Nov. 5.

After approving the agenda and claims, the commissioners were updated on the re-financed Series 2014 bond. Wayne County clerk Deb Finn relayed the figures from Andy Forney who had visited the commissioners last month. Refinancing created a net savings of $69,037.08 for the county. The interest rate on the bond before refinancing was over 2 percent. Now, the interest rate is down to 1.844 percent.

The commissioners heard bids for two box culvert projects, one on 847 Road between 579 and 580 Avenues, and one on 562 Avenue between 859 and 860 Roads. Three bids were submitted, but A&R Construction for the total of $476,817 was the low bid. The commissioners decided to table any decision until the next meeting so that highway superintendent Mark Casey could verify the numbers.

Phyllis Friederich, executive director of Northeast Nebraska RC&D, gave an update to commissioners. She told them that Wayne county is one of six counties she's in charge of. She said one of the big issues her office has been dealing with this year is the widespread flooding. In 2020, Northeast Nebraska RC&D is hoping to host two household waste recycling events because it's been such a success. Her organization is also looking to host a women's expo in Wayne county featuring information like how to apply for a daycare license and how to start a business.

"We have a lot of great things that we're thinking of for Wayne county," Friederich said.

Highway superintendent Casey told the commissioners that Plum Creek Wind Farm started work on driveways on Nov. 5. The county has received certifications that all of the planned driveways will pass engineering specs. Casey said the certification is protection from the type of situation that occurred at Sholes with their driveway issues yet to be resolved.

Doug Etting from Berggren Architects gave an update on the courthouse renovation project. A handful of change orders will be coming through soon for various construction changes. He also said that while shingles can't be laid if the temperature is below 34 degrees, work on custom doors and molding and window oriels can be done while the weather is bad.

The next Wayne County Commissioners meeting will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at the Wayne County Courthouse.