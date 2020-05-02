Resolutions, ordinance on council agenda

In a meeting that lasted less than 10 minutes, the Wayne City Council had the second reading of an ordinance, approved two resolutions and took action on a mayoral appointment.

Ordinance 2020-1 would eliminate parking on both sides of the street on Summerfield Drive and Industrial Road in the northeast quadrant of the city.

Discussion was held on the possibility of allowing parking on one side of the street for a limited amount of time, rather than the current language to ban parking completely.

Additional discussion on the language of the code will be held at a future council meeting.

A resolution identifying the city's goals was approved. These goals represent discussion held during the council's four mini retreats held throughout the year.

Among them are discussing options for City Hall/Council Chambers accessibility, encouraging utilization of the City Auditorium, soliciting proposals for city properties (specifically Fourth Street) and continuing discussion on use of the old swimming pool.

The resolution approving a consultant agreement between the city and Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District (NNEDD) was passed.

This involves a $435,000 Community Development Block Grant awarded to the city for infrastructure upgrades on Pine Heights Road and 10th Street.

The agreement means NNEDD will provide construction management services for the grant at a cost of $10,000.

Galen Wiser was appointed to the Wayne Public Housing Authority - Villa Wayne Board of Commissioners. He will replace Pat Gross on the baord.

The council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.