Road work to begin on N-15 north of Laurel

Thu, 05/14/2020 - 3:18pm Sarah Lentz

According to a press release from Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT), weather permitting, work will begin the week of May 18 on N-15, between the junctions of N-15/N-59 and N-15/N-84, north of Laurel.

Work will include bridge deck repair at two locations, asphalt overlay, and shoulder construction.  Traffic will be maintained with temporary lane closures.  Anticipated completion is late fall 2020. 

NDOT reminds motorists to drive cautiously in and near construction zones, to expect delays and buckle up.

