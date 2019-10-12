School board listens to proposal for One World Club

The addition of a club to connect students of all backgrounds, the purchase of replacement boilers in the junior-senior high school and a look at the first draft of the 2020-2021 school calendar were on the agenda when the Wayne Community Schools' Board of Education met on Dec. 9.

Board members listened to a presentation by Ashley Marquez and Savannah Leseberg on their desire to start a One World Club at Wayne Community Schools.

The two students explained the mission statement of "fostering positive relationships between nonimmigrant and immigrant students through community-building activities and volunteering."

Information was shared on the plan for activities the group would be involved with, including an introductory advisory meeting, attending activities together and a Cultural Foods Night in which all would share foods from their country or culture.

It was noted that the club plans to have meetings at consistent times and in a location that is convenient for all students. Meetings are designed to build relationships, but also provide tutorial services to those who need them.

Sponsors for the group would be Mrs. Christa Dutcher and Mrs. Mallorie Koch.

"The plan is to have students meet people who are in our school and interact with them," Mrs. Dutcher said.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Lenihan and High School Principal Tucker Hight will work with the group to determine the best way to proceed with the club.

In other action, the board approved moving forward with a bid to replace two of the five boilers in the junior-senior high school.

Jordan Widner, Head of Maintenance, told the board that at the present time two of the building's five boilers are out of service.

A bid of $43,440 was accepted from Volkman Plumbing and Heating to replace these two units. Widner said there will be additional expense for re-programming the current boilers with the newly installed units so they can communicate with each other.

Superintendent Lenihan shared information on the first draft of the 2020-2021 school calendar.

It calls for classes to begin on Wednesday, Aug. 19 and graduation to be held Saturday, May 15, 2021.

Dr. Lenihan explained that the first semester would be shorter than the second, which generally includes more snow days. Discussion was held on the number of days that would be taken off for the Christmas holiday.

Board members voted to change the deductible on the district's property insurance.

Raising the deductible from $1,000 to $5,000 will result in a savings of $6,094 for the premium year. This item was brought up during the board's November meeting when the property and casualty insurance coverage was renewed.

During administrative reports, the possibility of implementing a Personal Finance class as a requirement for graduation was discussed. The class would be offered for dual credit through Wayne State College and offered to seniors. Topics covered would be such things as balancing a check book, the cost of credit and insurance.

Additional details will be obtained and the item brought back to the board at a future meeting.

The Wayne Community Schools' Board of Education will next meet in regular session on Monday, Jan. 13 at 5 p.m.