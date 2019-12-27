Seasons in the Sun to open early January

Despite winter just beginning, those around the Wayne community will soon have an opportunity to get a summer glow at Seasons in the Sun, a new tanning salon opening in the old Mandalay Sun location in Wayne. Seasons in the Sun, operated by Tracy Starkel of Pierce, will officially open on Thursday, Jan. 2 at 10 a.m.

The tanning business is nothing new for Starkel.

"I've actually been in business for going on 17 years," Starkel said. "I have the women's gyms in Norfolk and Columbus called Go Figure and we have tanning there, so I am familiar with the tanning business."

Starkel has looked at the location at 1020 Main Street once before, but in August decided it was the time to move on the space.

"I had heard it through someone that actually bought a package in Norfolk at Go Figure that their Wayne (salon) was closing, so that's what piqued my interest," Starkel said.

After looking at the space, she re-modeled the salon with the help of Kelby Herman and installed six brand new beds, three lie-down and three stand-up.

Starkel said even with the extensive re-modeling and brand new beds, those who regularly tanned at the salons formerly in the space should see some savings on both tanning packages and lotion. Those looking for extra savings can also come in during regular hours during the month of January and spin a wheel for discounts and free items.

When it came to naming the business Starkel chose something both fitting for a tanning salon and something that could honor the memory of her sister who passed away in an accident as a teen.

"There was five of us kids in our family, and we would go to our cousin's house in Stanton and we would listen to an old 45 record by Terry Jacks called "Seasons in the Sun," Starkel said.

"Seasons in the Sun" is a bitter-sweet song, becoming all the more so for Starkel and her siblings.

"It's a very fitting song and so we played that at her funeral, so it took a long time to be able to listen to that song," Starkel said.

Naming the salon after the song helps keep her sister's memory alive.

"I named it Seasons in the Sun and on the sign, it has her initials."

One of her cousins even found 45s of the tune and framed them. Starkel will hang in the salon.

Seasons in the Sun will offer 24-hour, touch-and-tan service and will have manned hours from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturdays. Two part-time workers will help Starkel run the salon.

For more information find Seasonsinthesun Wayne Ne on Facebook for more info or call (402) 375-1271.