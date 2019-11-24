Sen. Joni Albrecht seeks re-election

Senator Joni Albrecht of Thurston announced she will seek re-election to the Nebraska Legislature in District 17, which includes Dakota, Thurston, and Wayne counties in northeast Neb.

In the Legislature, Albrecht served on the Agriculture Committee and as the chair of the Business and Labor Committee, being the first woman and first freshman senator to do so. She now serves on the Natural Resources, State-Tribal Relations, and Transportation and Telecommunications Committees. Additionally, she is a member of the Nebraska Economic Development Task Force which works with the Department of Economic Development and the Department of Labor to monitor and craft long-range strategic plans to improve economic development within the state.

For more information about Albrecht’s re-election bid, pick up a copy of the Nov. 28 Wayne Herald.