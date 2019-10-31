Seven schools sign ag education compact

Seven education partners gathered for the official signing of the Northeast Nebraska Agriculture and Natural Resources Education Compact on Oct. 29 at Wayne Junior-Senior High School. The event brings together Wayne State College, University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Little Priest Tribal College, Nebraska Indian Community College, Northeast Community College, Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, and Wayne Community Schools working towards one goal-developing strong agricultural education in northeast Nebraska.

The event included remarks by Mark Lenihan, Superintendent of Wayne Community Schools; Toni Rasmussen, Agriculture Education teacher at Wayne Junior-Senior High; Faith Junck, Wayne High School senior; and Dr. Mike Boehm, Vice President and Vice Chancellor of Agriculture and Natural Resources, University of Nebraska. The speakers emphasized the importance of agriculture for Nebraska and the role educators have to play in ensuring students have access to quality educational opportunities to sustain the workforce.

The purpose of the compact is to collectively serve the education needs of youth and lifelong learners in Northeast Nebraska and contribute to workforce and talent development to support economic growth strategies in agriculture and natural resources, according to the framework established by the participants. The compact’s stated goals are to improve college and career readiness, educational attainment, and community and economic vitality and growth.

